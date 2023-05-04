Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

Here are some of the photos captured with our and your cameras over the past week.

Coffee for A Cause

Morinville Community High School held its annual Coffee House at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre on Thursday, April 27. This year’s event featured roughly two dozen student and alumni acts. Proceeds from this year’s Coffee House went to support the rebuilding of St. Jean Baptiste Church. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Former MCHS student Jordan Imgrund-Harvey juggles. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

From left: Former MCHS students Rory, Lizzy and Greg Turner perform the Beatles’ Norwegian Wood. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Former Teacher Peter Nolan performs Eric Bibb’s Don’t Let Nobody Drag Your Spirit Down. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Birds and Other Things In The Sky

A chickadee makes its way from the birdhouse in search of more materials. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Local photographer Don Boutilier sent us this great shot over the weekend.

Don Boutilier also sent us this shot of a winged security guard.

Don Boutilier also sent us this shot of an American White Pelican, taken at Sandy Beach.

Megan Hynd sent us this photo of a winged predator in a tree, taken in Morinville.

A Chopper flies over Morinville on Saturday, Apr. 29. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

The moon was waxing gibbous at 82% illumination on Monday night. The next full moon is on Friday, May 5th and is called the Flower Moon. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Around Town

Trade show attendees Linda Lyons and Cliff Haryett talk to Friend of the Library Susan Dingman and Library Assistant Margaret Meetsma. Approximately 1200 people attended the two-day event at the Morinville Leisure Centre. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Musician and MCHS student Drew Kolotyluk performs at the Morinville Trade show on Saturday, Apr. 29. Kolotyluk also performed at the MCHS Coffee House fundraiser on Thursday, Apr. 27. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

May the 4th be with you was the theme of this Star Wars display at the Morinville Community Library. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Quilts of Valour Canada Coordinator Team 6 AB/ NWT Diana Cole held a Quit presentation for 18 Veterans on Friday at the Royal Canadian Legion Br. 176 in Morinville. You can read the full story here. – Lucie Roy Photo

The public is invited to the Fire Hall on Wednesday, May 10, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. where Fire Chief Brad Boddez and his crew will offer information about Emergency Preparedness 72-hour kits and offer a chance to win one. You can read the full story here.

Heritage Lodge Activities Coordinator Courtney Farmer demonstrates the afternoon game Wednesday. – Stephen Dafoe Photo