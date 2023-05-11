New Passport design coming this summer

by Morinville Online Staff

The Government of Canada has unveiled the new design for Canadian passports, set to roll out later this summer.

The new passport features what the government says are state-of-the-art security measures to keep Canadians’ identities safe, including a polycarbonate data page, similar to Canada’s driver’s licenses. Personal information will now be laser engraved, making the data page more durable and resistant to tampering and counterfeiting. Other features include a Kinegram over the primary photo, a custom see-through window, a variable laser image, and a temperature-sensitive ink feature.

In addition to enhanced security measures, the new passport contains new art with a new cover design with an outline of a maple leaf – the first significant change in decades.

The passport shows a coat of arms, that of Queen Elizabeth II. The new passport was designed prior to Charles III’s coronation. It does not include Canada’s newly unveiled crown that replaces the previous St. Edward’s Crown with a Canadian variant that replaces crosses and Fleur-de-lis with stylized maple leaves and a snowflake designed after the Order of Canada medallion.

“The new Canadian passport is more than a travel document; it is a representation of our national identity and values,” said The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship. “It is a reminder of the beauty and diversity of Canada, and it reflects the country’s commitment to welcoming people from all around the world.”

The new passport will start rolling out later this summer. Canadians with valid passports will only need to renew them when they are getting close to their normal renewal date. Starting later this fall, Canadians can renew their passport, pay their fees, and upload their photograph securely and conveniently online.

“The Canadian passport is a fundamental document of citizenship, recognized around the world,” said The Honourable Karina Gould, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development. “The Government is committed to ensuring passport services are quick, efficient and modern. We are working hard to give Canadians a seamless experience, from the moment they apply until the moment the passport arrives in their hands.”