Morinville moves to fire restriction

submitted by Town of Morinville

As of 4 p.m. today, May 31, the Morinville Fire Department is lifting the fire ban and moving to a fire restriction.

A fire restriction allows the use of approved recreational (backyard) fire pits, smokers and other solid fuel appliances with normal conditions.

Due to the continued hot weather, low precipitation levels, and the possibility of extreme grass fires, Morinville Fire Department is asking all residents to exercise caution when using their approved/permitted fire pits. Approved recreational backyard fire pits with appropriate screens are allowed but are not to be used to burn debris or yard waste like twigs and leaves. Propane BBQ’s, portable propane fireplaces and propane heaters are permitted under this restriction.

Fireworks permits for low-hazard/family fireworks issued remain suspended. No new fireworks permits will be issued.

Should residents have any questions, please review the bylaw at www.morinville.ca or call the Morinville Fire Department at 780-939-4162.

Residents are encouraged to continue to monitor Alberta Fire Bans for the most up-to-date information regarding fire advisories, restrictions and bans across Alberta.