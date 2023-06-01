Letter: Heritage Lodge is looking for your pups on Monday

On Monday, June 5th at 1:30 Heritage Place Lodge is hosting our 3rd Annual Puppy Parade to kick off Seniors Week!

The residents have loved having all the pups here for the last few years and are looking forward to seeing some old and new fluffy faces.

The parade will take place in the front of Heritage Place Lodge where the Seniors will be sitting.

We ask that pet owners keep their dogs on a leash at all times and only bring well-mannered puppies or dogs to avoid potential fights.

Thank you,

Courtney Farmer