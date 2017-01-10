Above: Selena Turner donates blood at a past clinic in this Morinville News file photo. The next clinic is Jan. 31 from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m.

by Morinville News Staff

Canadian Blood Services will be back in Morinville Jan. 31 for another Blood Donor Clinic. The clinic, sponsored by the Knights of Columbus and Morinville Lions Club, runs from 2:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Rendez-Vous Centre (9913 – 104 Street ).

Canadian Blood Services tells Morinville News that pre-booked appointments are accommodated first and that drop-ins may experience a longer wait time. As such, residents are encouraged to pre-book an appointment by calling 1-888-236-6283 or booking online at blood.ca.

According to Canadian Blood Services statistics, approximately 50 per cent of Canadians are eligible to give blood; however, in 2015 only 1 in 60 eligible donors did. Statistics for 2016 are not yet available.

First-time donors must be in good general heath, feeling well and able to perform their normal activities, at least 17 years old. Those between 17 and 23 years of age must meet CBS height and weight requirements available at blood.ca/en/blood/can-i-donate.

For more information, visit Blood.ca.

Comments

comments