by Morinville News Staff

Monday’s provincial announcement of $600,000 in grant funding for climate literacy programs did not sit well with the Wildrose, with the opposition party calling the spending “an offensive waste of Albertans’ money that will be used to further the government’s out-of-touch carbon tax agenda.”

The new grant, funded through carbon tax revenues, is available to non-profit groups, the Wildrose argue could be NDP political allies.

“It’s offensive to know the NDP government could be using carbon tax revenues to fill the coffers of its political allies,” said Wildrose Shadow Finance Minister Derek Fildebrandt in a Tuesday release. “Since Albertans aren’t buying the $9 million carbon tax ads that are already running, it looks like the NDP needs to enlist the help of its friends to help push their message. Defunding this propaganda campaign will be at the top of the to-do list for a new government in 2019.”

Wildrose Shadow Environment Minister Todd Loewen called the grant insulting to the work of serious ministry professionals.

“The NDP government is misusing revenues from the carbon tax on political pet projects,” Loewen said. “Under the NDP, the important work of the Environment Ministry is taking a backseat to political nonsense.”

The province said Monday the learning grant would allow non-profit groups to help communities strengthen their understanding about the effects of climate change and why action is important.

Eligible projects must focus on social benefits, including creating or supporting community and partnership-building opportunities and use the climate literacy continuum, including building awareness and understanding about core climate change concepts, based on credible science.

Other eligibility requirements can be found at https://www.alberta.ca/alberta-community-environment-action-grant.aspx.

