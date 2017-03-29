Above Morinville Community Library Manager Isabelle Cramp and Assistant Manager Cheryl Pasechnik pose with some of the items up for bid next week during their spring Silent Auction. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Community Library will soon be setting up tables in the program room and throughout the library to showcase the many items up for bid during the library’s silent auction Apr. 4 to 8.

Library Manager Isabelle Cramp said the twice-annual event is an important fundraiser for the library.

“The Silent Auction is our big fundraiser that supports our programs,” Cramp said. “That [event] is where we make most of our money that goes to our programs. This one coming up is going to be a good one again.”

Cramp said the spring auction would feature some quilt and bedding sets, Ugg boots, Disney toys, as well as a pair of antique chairs.

In addition to what has already been accumulated for the auction, Cramp is welcoming local businesses wanting to assist the library to consider donating auction items or services. Business can do so before or even as the auction kicks off Apr. 4.

“We’ve had [law firm] Putnam & Lawson give some consulting time. We’ve had an hour of massage, and we’ve had a number of businesses give gift baskets,” Cramp said, noting business donating are asked to include a business card so recognition is given to those placing bids.

Last fall the library raised almost $3000 from their silent auction, money that went a long way towards funding the library’s many programs. Cramp is hoping to recreate the funding magic this time around.

“I’m hoping for at least the same, if not better because every silent auction has been better than the last one.”

Attic Sale To Follow

Although the spring silent auction is the last chance to bid before the fall, it won’t be the last chance for Morinville and Sturgeon County residents to snap up a bargain.

Immediately following the auction, the library will hold an Attic Sale – their second in as many years. That event will run from Monday, Apr. 10 until Wednesday, Apr. 12.

“This is something new we started last year,” Cramp said, adding the attic sale could have just about anything in it from toys to pots and pans. “These are items donated to the library that are not suitable for the silent auction but are good items for people to buy.”

While the silent auction will fund library programs, all profits from the attic sale will go to support the library’s 50th Anniversary Celebrations Sept. 9.

“We have a big day planned. There’s going to be some entertainment and some workshops throughout the day. In the evening we are going to have a special celebration.”

The library also currently has a used book sale on until the silent auction starts. The price is $5 per bag.

For more information about library programs visit morinvillelibrary.ca.

