Above: The Museum has an interesting display of antique dolls and teddy bears. They are open Wednesday to Saturday from noon until 5 p.m.

Donald Boutillier sent us this great shot he caught overhead.

The Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce are now set up in the lobby of Town Hall, providing both a chamber office and tourist info location.

A pair of antique chairs are among the dozens of items up for bid at the Library’s Silent Auction on until 4 p.m. Saturday. All proceeds go to fund library programs.

Mercantile downtown has about 7000 pieces of collectible and carnival glass on display and for sale. Whether you are into collecting this stuff or not, it is well worth seeing.

Quinn’s Plumbing and Heating is giving away a furnace and installation to a deserving family. See our full story here. See Quinn’s at the Trade Show with your nominee.

Comments

comments