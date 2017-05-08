submitted by Morinville RCMP

On May 8th, 2017 at approximately 08:13 hours, Morinville RCMP responded to a collision that had just occurred on Highway 37 and Range Road 271. The motor vehicle collision involved a school bus with children and a Toyota Tercel with one male occupant.

It was quickly determined that the bus driver and all of the children were uninjured; however, the lone 17-year-old male driver was injured and pinned inside the vehicle.

The Fire department utilized the jaws of life to extract the driver. The Driver of the Toyota Tercel was transported to hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Morinville Victim Services attended to provide assistance where needed.

East and west lanes on Hwy 37 and Range Road 271 southbound were closed until 10:30 a.m. while Morinville RCMP in conjunction with an RCMP collision analyst conducted their investigation and crews removed vehicles and debris.

Alcohol and/or drugs are not believed to be a factor.

This collision is still under investigation.

