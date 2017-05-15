Above: Felysia Green, Conservation Intern, Edmonton and Area Land Trust, hiding a geocache.

by Morinville News Staff

The month of May will end with a bit of a hunt through Boisvert’s GreenWoods, northeast of Morinville. On May 27 from 10 a/m/ to 1 p.m., the Edmonton and Area Land Trust will hold a Geocaching Nature Tour.

Conservation & Outreach Coordinator Stephanie Weizenbach told Morinville News the event is intended to introduce families to Geocaching, an outdoor treasure hunt using GPS coordinates.

The Edmonton and Area Land Trust will give a short presentation before leading participants through an old growth forest to find four geocaches along the 1.5-kilometre trail.

Weizenbach said every family that registers would be entered into a draw to win our Nature Kit for Kids!

Those participating are asked to bring their GPS device, or a smart phone with Geocaching by Groundspeak Inc. downloaded on their phones. Those using the app are asked to set up their accounts with the app ahead of time.

Those interested in participating can register their family by emailing Stephanie Weizenbach at steph@ealt.ca.

Click here for directions to Boisvert’s GreenWoods.

Comments

comments