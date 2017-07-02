Photos by Lucie Roy

Murray Knight, Director with the Morinville Historical and Cultural Society, said this was the 7th year for the event and that on Canada Day they had 37 different routes and approximately 95 volunteers to plant 3240 Canada flags on front lawns.

At noon the St. Jean Baptiste Park was opened and Mayor and Council served up free hot dogs. (Not shown in photo – Councillor FitzGerald).

There was face painting, bouncy tents, games for the kids.

The raising of the flag took place in front of the museum with assistance by Mayor Lisa Holmes, Chief Kurt Burnstick, MLA Glenn van Dijken, First Nations Dancer Jill Ladouceur and Lanaya Arcand a grade 7 student at the Kipohtakaw Education Centre in Alexander.

Also at the event was the Royal Canadian Legion Morinville Branch No. 176 colour party and the 3061 (1CER) Morinville Royal Canadian Army Cadets, members of the RCMP, Fire Chief Brad Boddez and Sturgeon County Mayor Tom Flynn.

The singing of O Canada was led by Marcel Doucet and there was live entertainment in the gazebo.

This was followed by the unveiling of Morinville’s Canada 150 Mosaic.

The Pipes and Drums of Edmonton Transit performed in front of the gazebo.

People joined in for Canada Day Cake, ice cream and watermelon.

A fireworks display was set off in the field at the Ray McDonals Sports Center.

– Fireworks composite photo and video by Stephen Dafoe

