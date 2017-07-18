by Stephen Dafoe

Cardiff Park will play host to the 3rd-annual Sturgeon County Bounty Culinary Cookout.

The event takes place Friday, August 11, from 4 p.m. to -9 p.m. and organizers are hoping to break 2016 attendance records.

“Nothing brings me more pride to be part of this event than seeing my community come together in celebration of harvest and welcoming guests from outside the area to experience our county’s offerings,” said Mayor, Tom Flynn in a news release Tuesday. “Last year saw a record number of guests from Edmonton and surrounding areas make the trek to our beloved Cardiff Park to experience the products and services our residents have to offer.”

In its third year, food remains the highlight of the annual cookout. THe global flavours are achieved by vendors who showcase fresh ingredients from Sturgeon County producers.

This year’s menu includes locally-made Italian gelato, Thai shrimp sliders, and a botanical iced tea with Begonia blossoms. The event menu has been posted online at www.sturgeoncountybounty.ca/BountyTasteEvents/CulinaryCookout/tabid/1184/Default.aspx.

Sturgeon County producers Peas on Earth Organic Garden, Prairie Gardens, Country Quality Meats, Coronado U-Pick Farm, Gold Forest Grains, Manawan Farms, J. Nonay’s Lakeside Beef, and Berry Ridge Orchard will be taking part int he event.

Partnering with the event are XIX Nineteen, Urbano Pizza Co., Funky Mango, The New Deli, Jack’s Burger Shack, Savior’s Cafe & Bistro, DaVinci Gelato, Prairie Gardens, Streetside Celebration and Go Nuts 4 Doughnuts.

The culinary event coincides with the Agriculture Services Board’s full-day tour of farms in the area. That event includes stops at Smokin’ Elk Ranch and The Bison Farm Additionally there will be a pancake breakfast and BBQ lunch. The tour runs from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. and concludes at the cookout.

Local band Ain’t No Rodeo and 2016 Global Country Star Search overall winner and 2016 top-10 nominee of the ACMA Male Artist of the Year, Justin Hogg will perform at the cookout.

Kids’ cooking workshops, hosted by the winner of “Iron Chef of Alberta” Chef Phil Hughes, promoting health and nutrition will take place at the event.

To pre-purchase food tickets or register for Kids Cooking Workshop visit www.culinarycookout.eventbrite.ca.

