Above: Service Alberta Minister Stephanie McLean is asking Albertans for their feedback on ways the government can improve Alberta’s consumer protection legislation.

by Morinville News Staff

The Government is following changes to door-to-door sales and pay day loan regulations by reaching out to Albertans through an online survey and open houses this fall on a variety of consumer topics, including contract-related issues, including warranties and cancellation rights, as well as shopping-related concerns including transparency in pricing and reward points.

The government is also looking for input on household moving services, debt collection, ticket sales and auto repairs.

“I encourage everyone to share their stories and ideas on how we can make life more affordable by better-protecting consumers from bad deals and businesses from unfair competition,” said Stephanie McLean, Minister of Service Alberta. “We want a marketplace that’s fair for buyers and sellers because it creates consumer confidence — and that’s good for business.”

Janet Riopel, president and CEO, Edmonton Chamber of Commerce, said the vast majority of businesses treat their customers fairly.

“Consumers should have confidence in their dealings with the business community, and we encourage business owners to share their best practices and advice throughout the consultations,” she said.

An online survey at https://extranet.gov.ab.ca/opinio6//s?s=36636 will run until Sept. 15. Mid-September open house sessions will include one in Edmonton.

