Theft from Motor Vehicle and Fraudulent Use of Credit Card – Sturgeon County and Barrhead, Alberta

submitted by Morinville RCMP

Police Requesting Assistance in Identifying Suspect

On August 27, 2017 Morinville RCMP received a complaint that suspect(s) entered a rural property near Alcomdale in Sturgeon County, between the hours of midnight and 6:15 am. Once on the property suspect(s) gained entry to the owners vehicle and stole a wallet with $100 cash, various government identifications, along with numerous bank and credit cards (PROS file 201720171152146).

The suspect(s)s then traveled north to the town of Barrhead, Alberta and used the stolen credit cards at a local gas station and subsequently made two fraudulent purchases (PROS file 20171152208).

The male suspect from the fraudulent use of credit card from Barrhead, Alberta is described as follows: slender Caucasian male approximately 20 to 25 years old – clean shaven wearing a gray colored hoodie with the name “crooks” down the sleeve. He was also wearing a light colored ball cap