Albertans can now report poachers online

Nov 6, 2017 admin Morinville Sports, Province 0

by Morinville News Staff

Albertans now have the option of using smartphones or computers to report suspicious hunting or fishing activity.

Previously, the only way to report poaching activity, dangerous wildlife or public land abuse was to phone the Report A Poacher hotline.

The province unveiled it’s online reporting Friday with the Report A Poacher website. There, they can fill out a form and submit it online. The information they enter into the form will be sent to fish and wildlife officers for followup and investigation. Any personal information Albertans choose to provide is kept confidential.

The website can be found at https://www.alberta.ca/report-poacher.aspx

“The Report A Poacher program helps ensure Alberta’s wide variety of wildlife species and diverse landscapes are protected for future generations,” said Kathleen Ganley, Minister of Justice and Solicitor General. “Our hope is that by making it easier to report suspicious hunting or fishing activity, it will encourage more Albertans to act responsibly when enjoying the outdoors.”

Sgt. Major Adrian Marr, Fish and Wildlife Enforcement Branch, said the more public support they receive through the Report A Poacher program, the more effective they can be in combatting fish and wildlife crime and public land violations.

“Officers cannot be everywhere at once, and we must rely on the public for their tips so that poachers can be brought to justice,” Marr said.

The province says emergencies and incidents that need immediate attention should be reported through the 24-hour Report A Poacher line at 1-800-642-3800. Rewards range from $100 – $1,000.

