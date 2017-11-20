Midstream Santa Store Auction raises funds for those in need

Above: Auctioneer Brad Ward and organizer Lisa Piche draw the 50/50 draw at this year’s Santa Auction. The winner of the $450 prize donated $200 back to the cause. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

by Stephen Dafoe

The Midstream Support Society’s 20th Annual Santa Store Charity Auction took place at Coach’s Corner Saturday night. Auctioneer Brad Ward had roughly 50 bidders bidding on 86 lots, raising $12,170 between bids, a special prize draw, and a 50/50 draw.

Proceeds from the auction are used by the Midstream’s Santa Store to assist parents struggling during the holiday season by providing new toys and gifts for children up to the age of 17.

The Midstream typically has 250 children in Morinville and area that they support through the program.

This year’s selection of 86 lots was down slightly from the 100 plus items on auction in 2016. Also down was the amount raised. The 2016 auction raised more than $14,000 for the cause.

Organizer Lisa Piche said the funds raised Saturday night would not only provide Christmas gifts for those in need but provide the food for a dinner the Society holds for families in need.

“When they tell us that their five-year-old wants Leggo, we go and buy them Leggo,” she said. “All this money is going to children in town whose parents aren’t able to pay for that present that they want. We are able to do that with the money that we get tonight, as well as provide a really nice Christmas dinner for those families.”

This is the last year for Piche, who has been involved since its inception 20 years ago.