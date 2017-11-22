Town ready to fill the bus for the food bank again

Nov 22, 2017 admin Business, Local News, Morinville 0

by Morinville News Staff

The Town of Morinville Community Bus will be making the rounds to local businesses on Thursday and setting up at Chris & Tracy’s No Frills and Morinville Sobeys on Friday.

The annual charity initiative seeks to fill the Morinville Food Bank shelves at a time of year when people are in particular need of assistance.

“Working with the Morinville Food Bank Society on the Fill-A-Bus event helps to replenish their center with enough food and supplies for local families who are in need. The society is always adding new families to their program and we want to ensure they do not have to turn anyone away,” said Kathleen Ducharme, Town of Morinville Culture & Events Programmer.”

Last year’s Day 1 activities saw donations from Morinville Hotel, My Strength Wellness Studio, Servus Credit Union, The Town of Morinville, RV City, Drayden Insurance, Putnam & Lawson, Garneau Manufacturing, and Spiker Equipment. The haul netted 780 kilograms of food, $110 cash and a $2500 donation from Spiker Equipment.

The Friday grocery store run brought the total tally up to 5720 pounds of food and plenty of cash donations.

The annual charity event had a record year in 2013 with 7255 pounds collected. The following year saw a more than 50 per cent drop to 3546 pounds due to sub-zero weather.

On Friday, the Community Bus will be at No Frills from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Morinville Sobeys from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Organizers are hoping to see the bus filled once again this year. “Morinville is a very generous community and it is great to see all the donations on the bus for this Lite Up the Nite event,” Ducharme said.

Those wanting to register their business as a collection point can contact Community Services at 780-939-7839.

