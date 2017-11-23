Letter: Higher Grounds needs you

Did you know that Morinville has its very own non-profit coffee shop?

Staffed by volunteers, all profits and tips from Higher Grounds goes back into our community.

What does that look like?

It looks like care packages to military members and spouses during deployments.

It looks like helping families in need with groceries and gift cards.

It looks like a safe place for those in our transient community to have a cup of coffee and someone to talk to,

Higher Grounds isn’t just a coffee shop. It is a community.

A place for local artists and crafters to consign their locally made items. It’s a safe, welcoming place for those in the community who could use a hand up. It’s an open door that houses military family support groups and community outreaches.

On top of all that, it’s delicious homemade lunches and a cup of great coffee!

And right now, Higher Grounds needs your help to keep its doors open into the new year.

Join us for dessert and a drink on Wednesday, December 13th where we will be telling the stories of Higher Grounds and letting you know about the ways we could use your support to continue our tradition of giving back to the Morinville community.

This event is free to attend, donations will be accepted at the close of the evening.

For more information, contact Kim at Higher Grounds (780-266-5282), message us via facebook or stop in!

Higher Grounds volunteers