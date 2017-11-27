Morinville RCMP lay charges in summer home invasion

submitted by Morinville RCMP

Morinville, Alberta – Following a lengthy investigation involving Morinville General Investigation Section (GIS), the Forensic Identification Section and the RCMP Edmonton Serious Crimes Branch, arrests were made and charges laid in relation to two separate home invasions.

On July 11, 2017 at 7:04 p.m., Morinville RCMP responded to a complaint of a home invasion where three masked suspects robbed a homeowner of cash and other valuables. One of the suspects allegedly had a handgun and pointed it at the homeowner during this incident. The homeowner was not injured.

On November 24, 18-year-old Elia Michael Zahara of Edmonton was arrested and charged with 19 criminal code offences including break, enter and commit theft, wearing a disguise and several firearm offences. Of these 19 charges, three of them stem from an incident on July 5 where a break-in to a residence occurred.

Following a bail hearing, Zahara was remanded in custody and is scheduled for a court appearance today in Provincial Court in St. Albert.

A 20-year-old male of Edmonton was also arrested and charged with eight criminal code offences including break, enter and commit theft, wearing a disguise and as well, several firearm offences. He has been released to appear in court on January 11, 2018 in Provincial Court in Morinville. His name cannot be released as charges have not been formally sworn.

A third suspect related to the July 11 incident remains unidentified. He is described as a black male with dreadlocks who may live in the Edmonton area.

“The RCMP remains committed to conducting thorough and diligent investigations, oftentimes accessing several support units,” says Sergeant Dale Kendall, Acting Detachment Commander of Morinville RCMP. “We don’t always see immediate arrests following reported crimes, but always know that we will investigate all aspects of the crimes reported.”

If you have information about the identity or whereabouts of the third suspect, please call the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4550, or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.