Morinville Sports Shorts

Above and below: Ringette practice was underway Saturday morning at the Ray McDonald Sports Center. – Stephen Dafoe Photos

Morinville Kings

The Morinville Kings fell 5-2 to the Daysland Northstars Saturday night on the road, bringing the Kings to 4-3-0 and a fourth-place standing in the North Central Senior AA Hockey League.

Trailing Daysland 2-1 after the first, the Kings found themselves a goal away from a tie in the second at 3-2; however, a scoreless third period for the Kings was no match for the Northstars pair.

The Kings next hit the ice Friday night against Whitecourt and will face Daysland again Dec. 9 at home. Game time is 8:30 p.m.

Morinville Jets

It was back-to-back wins this week for the Morinville Jets on the road and at home.

The Junior B club started the week with a 6-4 win over the Edmonton Royals in their barn Wednesday night, a contest where the Jets dropped a pair of goals in each of three frames, and half of those from Jet Brett Dubuc.

Sunday night’s home game saw the Jets take down the visiting Spruce Grove Regals 7-2. Two of the club’s tally was scored on the power play, and another two were pocked when the Jets were shorthanded.

The four points earned this past week bring the Jets to a 12-6-1 record and third seat in the CJHL West Division, one point and two games behind the St. Albert Merchants.

The Jets play the Flyers Friday night on the road and the Icemen at home Sunday night at 7:15 p.m.