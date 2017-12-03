Alberta entrepreneur confidence up a point

by Morinville News Staff

November Business Barometer survey results from the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) show a one-point uptick in Alberta’s small business optimism to 56.2; however, nationally Alberta’s position sits 3.1 points behind the national average of 59.3.

“On the whole, these latest results are a small step in the right direction,” said Amber Ruddy, Director of Provincial Affairs for Alberta. “While the November results are encouraging, Alberta remains significantly below the threshold for a healthy and growing economy. There is much more work to be done by the Alberta government to show support for Alberta’s struggling small business community.”

Seventy-three per cent of Alberta business owners are concerned about tax and regulatory costs, according to the survey. “With new onerous labour laws coming into effect January 1st, there must be other areas the government can trim back,” Ruddy said.

The CFIB survey shows hiring intentions were mixed in November in the province with 12 per cent of small business owners planning to increase full-time staff in the next three months and 19 per cent are looking to cut back.

According to the CFIB survey, 26 per cent of the province’s entrepreneurs believe the general state of health of their business is good, a two point gain from October. by contrast, to 21 per cent of Alberta business owners described their business health as poor, down one point from the previous month.