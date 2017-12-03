Business Profile: Mountain Meadows Food Processing [video]

This week the Morinville News will be focusing on a couple of area businesses that were winners of the Chamber of Commerce awards Nov. 30.

Below is the video MorinvilleNews shot for the awards ceremony profiling local businesses.

Medium Business of the Year

Medium Business of the Year, sponsored by Total RV Servicing, was presented to Sturgeon County-based Mountain Meadows Food Processing, the manufacturer of No Nuts golden pea butter, an award-winning peanut butter substitute spread sold across Canada.

Co-owner Carryl Caruthers said the product contains none of the 11 known allergens. The product line has expanded to four flavours – original, extra creamy, chocolate and cinnamon.

