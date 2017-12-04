Morinville Sports Shorts

by Morinville News Staff

Kings take game in shootout

The Morinville Senior AA Kings were on the road Friday night in Whitecourt and returned with two points for their 3-2 shootout victory over the Wild.

Friday’s six-shooter victory brings the Kings to a 5-3-0 standing roughly a quarter of the way through the season. They are tied with Daysland for second place; however, have played two more games this season.

The Kings hit the ice at home against Daysland Dec. 9 at 8:30 p.m.

Jets one for two

The Morinville Jets fell 7-2 to the Stony Plain Flyers on the road Friday night and took on the East Division-leading Wetaskiwin Icemen at home Sunday night, a contest they emerged from with an impressive 4-2 win.

During the game, three of the Jets four goals were unassisted contributions.

The weekend’s two points bring the Jets to a 13-7-1 record this season, one point and two games behind the second-place St. Albert Merchants.

The Jets play the Mustangs on the road Wednesday night and take on the North Edmonton Red Wings at home Sunday night at 7:15 p.m.