Kenney officially becomes an MLA and Leader of the United Conservative Caucus

Wildrose Leader Brian Jean meets with newly elected PC Leader Jason Kenney as they announce plans for new discussion groups for conservative unity last march in this file photo by Chris Bolin.

by Morinville News Staff

The certification of the Dec. 14 Calgary-Lougheed by-election results officially makes United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney a Member of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta, as well the Leader of the United Conservative Caucus.

Kenney’s road to party leader and MLA was an 18-month process, which included winning two leadership races, the unification of the Wildrose and PC parties, and the December by-election.

“It is a great honour to serve the people of Alberta in the Legislature, a place where I began my public life many years ago with the Alberta Taxpayers Association,” Kenney said in a UCP release Wednesday. “I look forward to holding the NDP to account through constructive and vigorous debate.”

Kenney went on to thank United Conservative House Leader Jason Nixon for serving as interim Caucus Leader for the past two months.

A swearing-in ceremony will take place at a later date.