Doctors writing prescriptions for free gym passes

More than 50 recreation facilities in the Edmonton area are joining forces with doctors for the Prescription To Get Active program, a grassroots initiative launched by Primary Care Networks in 2011, with a dedication to getting communities more physically active.

With New Year’s resolutions in full swing, Morinville residents can get their doctors to hook them up with a free gym pass with one simple prescription.

“Prescription To Get Active is a program that breaks down the barriers of getting more active”, said exercise specialist Melanie Fuller. “A prescription for physical activity is just as important to fight diseases as any other medication. Offering free recreation access affords patients the opportunity to try types of recreation they may not have before.”

The program was launched in Leduc in 2011 in answer to what organizers saw as the rising epidemic of chronic disease. Since its start, the program has grown exponentially, becoming a national not-for-profit in 2015.

There are now 4,000 healthcare professionals writing prescriptions across Alberta. Patients can receive a Prescription To Get Active from a doctor or their team and take the prescription to a participating facility.

Near Morinville, SERVUS Place is offering a 10 Visit Punch Pass. Additionally, Goodlife on St. Albert Trail is offering a one month pass.

For more information on Prescription To Get Active, visit www.prescriptiontogetactive.com.

Doctors and members of their healthcare team who wish to become prescribers in the program can learn more at prescriptiontogetactive.com/members/healthcare/.

Facilities that wish to be part of the program can visit prescriptiontogetactive.com/members/recreation/

