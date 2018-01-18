Government says new security licensing process eliminates delays

by Morinville News Staff

The Government of Alberta says it is speeding up the licensing process for about 25,000 Albertans working as security guards, private investigators, locksmiths and other security-related occupations, including loss prevention, security alarm responder, executive protection, patrol dog handler, private investigator, and automotive lock bypass workers.

Same day temporary security licence (valid for 60 days) will be issued by registry agents to applicants working security fields who do not have a criminal record and are not in Canada on a work or study permit.

Prior to the change, the only way for Albertans to obtain or renew a licence was to submit paperwork directly to the government. This occasionally resulted in delayed processing times.

“This new streamlined process will allow Albertans who work in these fields to start their new jobs immediately, or continue working in their current roles without having to wait for a licence,” said Marlin Schmidt, Acting Minister of Justice and Solicitor General. “This benefits both Albertans looking for work and employers wanting to hire.”

Minister of Service Alberta Stephanie McLean said the move is a small change with big impact. “We are partnering with registry agents to help security officers start their new jobs as soon as possible,” she said. “As our economy improves, we will keep working to make life better for workers and support good-paying jobs in Alberta.”

Association of Alberta Registry Agents CEO Pamela Wilson said including security services licensing to registry agents is a natural fit. “Building on the lessons learned during the pilot phase of this project, we are confident that we will expand availability to several additional registry locations throughout Alberta, making access for Albertans more convenient,” she said.

The government says permanent licences arrive in the mail before the end of the 60-day period. The new process is similar to the one used to obtain and/or renew a driver’s licence in Alberta.