Morinville Sports Shorts

Above: Thanks, Kaitlynn Kelsch-Miller for your photo of our cheer champs.

Kaitlynn tells us that MCHS and GHP had an amazing day at Cheerfest.

MCHS placed 1st in the senior level 1 division and in the North Central zone. Georges H. Primeau placed 1st in the junior high division 2 and the North Central Zone.

Both cheer teams qualified for provincials.

Initiation Tournament Coming Up

The Sturgeon Hockey Club Initiation Tournament runs Saturday, Feb. 17 in Morinville and Legal. The tournament starts at 7 a.m. SHC Initiation Grey will play against CR Knights Orange and SHC Initiation Orange will play CR Knights Black. The last game to be played at 6 p.m. in Morinville. A special DJ will announce each player, as has been the case with the annual novice tournament. Raffle tables and 50/50 will also be part of the event.