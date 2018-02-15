Alberta RCMP and Alberta Rural Crime Watch Association sign official partnership

by Morinville News Staff

A memorandum of understanding, outlining the roles RCMP and the Province’s Rural Crime Watch Association will play in keeping rural communities safe throughout the province was signed Thursday in Edmonton by Deputy Commissioner Todd Shean, Commanding Officer, Alberta RCMP and Mr. Trevor Tychkowsky, President of the Alberta Provincial Rural Crime Watch Association.

Rural Crime Watch Associations, including Sturgeon Rural Crime Watch, are community-led programs supported by the RCMP and the Alberta Justice and Solicitor General. The associations look to reduce crime in rural communities by being the extra eyes and ears for RCMP. They also promote Crime Prevention through awareness and education campaigns.

“The efforts of Rural Crime Watch volunteers to promote crime prevention in their communities and encourage the reporting of suspicious activities helps Alberta RCMP gather relevant and actionable intelligence – a key component of our intelligence-led Crime Reduction Strategy,” said Deputy Commissioner Todd Shean. “Their commitment to educating their neighbours on how to secure their property and how to be aware of potential threats greatly contribute to making their communities safer and more resilient.”

Alberta Provincial Rural Crime Watch Association President Trevor Tychkowsky said the organization understands that for RCMP to police communities effectively, his organization needs to take an active role in educating neighbours and watching each other’s backs.

Both organizations see a collaborative approach that includes citizens, health and mental health service providers, law enforcement, government partners and community leaders like the Alberta Rural Crime Watch Association as essential in keeping communities safe while breaking the cycle of criminal activity.