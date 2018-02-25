Morinville Sports Shorts

The Pack Wins Gold

It was a first-place win for the MCHS Junior Boys on Saturday at their home invitational tournament. The Morinville Wolves defended home court against Archbishop Joseph MacNeil with a 53-47 win.

Above: L-R, Carter Rousseau, Nick Chalipt, Ben Doney, Mathew Osunde, Taylor Fieldsend, Cade VanBrabant, Oakley Pearson, Coach Thompson. Front Row L-R: Landon Johnson, Kyle Abetios, Ethan Holladay, Jacob Wiwchar, Josh Ahayere.

Junior Girls take fifth

The MCHS JV Girls took fifth place in a tournament at Salisbury High School in Sherwood Park.

Coach Meisner said the team had a number of players injured or sick heading into the weekend.

The girls lost their first game to SCA by 14 points, beat McNally by 6, and lost by 34 to Scona in the consolation final.

The girls play a home game against Plamondon Wednesday at 5:30, and then head off to Barrhead for zones on the weekend.

Women’s Bonspiel

The Women’s Bonspiel took place at the Morinville Curling Club Friday and Saturday. Next up will be the club’s Mixed Bonspiel.