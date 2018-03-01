Curling Club receives almost $120K from province

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Curling Club was the recipient of a $119,283 Community Facility Enhancement Program grant from Alberta Culture and Tourism.

Morinville Barrhead Westlock MLA, the Honourable Glenn van Dijken presented the cheque to Steve Hutchings Thursday afternoon.

“We are going to redo the roof, install a lift for seniors and the disabled, and put new flooring throughout the facility,” Hutching said, adding they were able to apply for the grant as a non-profit society.

The grant from the province will go a long way towards the estimated $270,000 renovation project which will see $150,000 for roof renovations, $100,000 for the lift, and $20,000 for the flooring throughout the facility.

Van Dijken said CFEP allows organizations to do projects in their facilities that are needed.

“The beauty of the program is communities are matching,” he said. “It is easily identified that it is a priority in the community if half the money is coming from the community. Communities that are qualifying for these have skin in the game.”