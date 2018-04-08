Kinder Morgan suspends non-essential spending on the Trans Mountain expansion

by Morinville News Staff

Premier Rachel Notley issued a press conference Sunday in response to Kinder Morgan suspending non-essential spending on the Trans Mountain expansion.

Premier Notley said Albertans have been clear – they want the pipeline built. The Premier said tens of thousands of jobs and billions of dollars to the economy depend upon it, as do better schools and hospitals.

“Kinder Morgan has put a deadline of May 31 in place, and I regret that the company is frustrated by not knowing on how many more legal fronts it will need to fight,” Notley said. “We have won a series of important and decisive legal victories. The courts threw out B.C.’s last case without even hearing it. And I am confident we will continue to win.”

Notley went on to say Federal Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr has called on the B.C. Government to suspend all threats of delay to the Trans Mountain expansion.

“Those are strong words, but we need more,” Notley said. “We are calling on the federal government to act in the defence of Alberta and working people in Western Canada.”

Notley had some words of her own for the Government of British Columbia.

“First, Premier Horgan believes he can harass this project without economic consequences for his province. He is wrong. We will be bringing forward legislation in coming days giving our government the powers it needs to impose serious economic consequences on B.C. if its government continues on its present course.”

Notley went on to say Premier Horgan is wrong if he believes he can harass the investors and managers of Kinder Morgan to give up, and kill the project.

“Alberta is prepared to do whatever it takes to get this pipeline built – including taking a public position in the pipeline,” Notley said. “Alberta is prepared to be an investor in the pipeline. If we take that step, we will be a significantly more determined investor.”