Letter: MCHS competes in SKILLS

Over the weekend, seven MCHS students competed in Skills Alberta Edmonton Regional Competition to earn spots for the upcoming Skills Alberta Provincial Competition in May. Here are the results:

Jordan Olthuis: 22nd place in graphic design

Damion Kincade: 19th place in welding

Jillian Chute: 11th place in junior hairstyling

Sydney Jones & William Doney: 5th place in video production

Russ Foisey: 5th place in cabinetmaking

Hunter Maye: 3rd place in cabinetmaking

Due to his third-place finish, Hunter Maye earned a spot for provincials. As well, Russ Foisey will be representing the school in the joinery competition.

Please congratulation these students for representing the school.

Greg Boutestein

CTS/Fine Arts Department Head

Morinville Community High School