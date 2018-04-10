Letter: MCHS competes in SKILLS

Over the weekend, seven MCHS students competed in Skills Alberta Edmonton Regional Competition to earn spots for the upcoming Skills Alberta Provincial Competition in May. Here are the results:
Jordan Olthuis: 22nd place in graphic design
Damion Kincade: 19th place in welding
Jillian Chute: 11th place in junior hairstyling
Sydney Jones & William Doney: 5th place in video production
Russ Foisey: 5th place in cabinetmaking
Hunter Maye: 3rd place in cabinetmaking
Due to his third-place finish, Hunter Maye earned a spot for provincials. As well, Russ Foisey will be representing the school in the joinery competition.
Please congratulation these students for representing the school.
Greg Boutestein
CTS/Fine Arts Department Head
Morinville Community High School
