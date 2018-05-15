Catholic Board and ATA ratify 2-year agreement

by Morinville News Staff

The Greater St. Albert Roman Catholic Separate School District No .734 (GSACRD) and the ATA Local No. 23 have both ratified a 2-year Memorandum of Agreement (MOA). The agreement is retroactively effective September 1, 2016, to August 31, 2018, for all teaching staff serving close to 6,000 students in Morinville, Legal, areas of Sturgeon County and St, Albert.

ATA members ratified the agreement May 2 and GSACRD did so May 14 during a special meeting of the Board.

“This agreement reflects important additions to the Provincial Agreement for all of our teaching staff and recognizes the specific needs of our teachers and principal leaders across the district,” said GSACRD Board Chair Serena Shaw.

The agreement provides for adjustments to prorate allowances where applicable based on Full-Time Equivalent.

GSACRD says this would ensure equity for all staff. Lieu days will be re-introduced for principals, and changes to bereavement and critical illness are included for all staff to provide flexibility and support for those grieving and caring for loved ones.

The district will contribute $40K towards Professional Development managed by the Local through a committee structure of local members and employer representatives.