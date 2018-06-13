MCHS donates duet bike to Aspen House

Above: ( L-R) Aspen Resident John Secora, Leeza Shymka, MCHS Principle Don Hinks, Aspen Resident Josie Dakin, MCHS Teacher & Bike-a-Thon organizer Daniel Pietraszewski and MCHS students.

by Morinville News Staff

After more than a year of fundraising, Morinville Community High School presented a duet bike to Morinville’s Aspen House.

The duet bike is a wheelchair tandem bike that will allow seniors to be driven around Morinville by bike, giving them a view of Town they may not otherwise be able to experience.

Students took part in a variety of fundraising initiatives, including the annual Coffee House, a 24-hour Bike-a-Thon, and initiatives by the school’s Rotary Interact Club.

Above: Recreation Staff Picture: Don Hinks, Bev Primeau, Leeza Shymka, Cathy Benson