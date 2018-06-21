Morinville Lions president received prestigious award

Reading Time: 2 minutes

by Lucie Roy

Lions Club of Morinville held their year-end BBQ on Wednesday night.

Lions Club President Deborah Robillard presented Certificates to many member and non-member volunteers that helped the Lions Club throughout the year.

This included events such as the golf tournament, Toy Run, Project Pride, meat draws, Appreciation Night, Walk for Dog Guides, casino, Snowman Festival, Christmas Market, Breakfast with Santa and more.

District C-1 Governor Kris Kozoriz presented Lions Club President Deborah Robillard with the prestigious Melvin Jones Fellowship Award.

Kozoriz said, “You are becoming a Melvin Jones fellow during a historic time for the Lions Club International Foundation (LCIF) as we celebrate 50 years of supporting Lions’ humanitarian service worldwide.

Kozoriz went on to say Robillard’s name has been added to the listing of all individuals in the program and is posted in the LCIF room at Lions Club International Headquarters.