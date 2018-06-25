New craft and hand goods store opening in Morinville

Reading Time: 2 minutes

by Stephen Dafoe

Crazylady’s Market will hold their grand opening Tuesday, opening in the former Morinville Sports location on 100 Avenue. The store sells doll clothing, craft supplies, and has a vendor’s market for handmade goods.

Owner Cindy Brown’s interest in crafts has been a lifelong one.

“When I was a kid, I used to make dolls,” she said. “My love for dolls? I’ve always had that.” She can’t put her finger on just what it is about dolls that is so appealing. “I just love dolls. My husband jokes that we live in a dollhouse. I have dolls everywhere – well over 100 dolls.”

It was Brown’s husband who gave her the push to start selling her craft work. Prior to opening her new store, Brown sold her line of doll clothes at farmers’ markets and had a desk job. She still sells her clothing at the St. Albert Farners’ Market. The desk job is gone.

“I hated my job. Couldn’t stand it, and I just had to find something I loved,” she said of taking the plunge into retail. “My hobbies, my crafts, are all I’ve ever had an interest in.”

While brown may be crazy about her dolls and her crafts, she said the name Crazylady is a nickname her children have given her, stemming from a family paintball expedition some years ago. It is a name that has stuck with her line of handmade doll clothes, her farmers’ market setups, and now her brick and mortar store.

The new store sells dolls, doll clothing, hair bows for girls, craft supplies, including needlework, sewing supplies, threads, speciality threads, quilting fabrics, flannels, and other items.

“We have just about every craft, and I do every craft,” Brown said, adding she has the knowledge to assist in a variety of craft disciplines. “I’m also going to be getting into craft booking supplies.”

VENDORS

The shop also has a large section dedicated to vendors, 45 in total, offering a wide range of items.

Those vendors include artwork, bath soaps, jewellery, canned jams and preserves, salt and peppers, dehydrated soups, knitted products, quilting and other handmade and homemade items.

“We try to try everything so that I can recommend it to sell,” Brown said of the handpicked vendors for her market.

Brown said those interested in becoming a vendor could pop into the store for details.

CLASSES

Crazylady’s Market will also be offering classes. Brown said knitting, crocheting, beginner cross stitch, and Hardanger embroidery classes are in the works for the store. Additional classes may include jewellery making and dot art.

During her opening week of business, Brown is holding five Grand Opening draws.

The store is open Tuesdays to Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with hours extended to 7 p.m. on Thursdays. Saturday hours, while the St. Albert Farmers’ Market is in operation are 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sunday hours are 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. The shop is closed on Mondays.

Crazylady’s Market is located at 10401 100 Avenue in Morinville. They can be reached at 780-572-0404 or online at crazyladysmarket.ca.