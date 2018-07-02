The Week in review

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Morinville News made a donation to the Morinville Festival Society Thursday in the amount of $1000 from the company and on behalf of all of our writers. Our Monday, June 25 editorial encouraged our readers to donate via the society's Go Fund Me page

Hunger Happens in the Summer

The Town of Morinville organized a summer food drive for the Food Bank on Friday and took in food and cash to help them stock the shelves.

Best Gardens

Morinville’s Best Garden contest is on for its 11th year and the Town of Morinville is looking for nominees by July 20. The contest will take place July 25.

Chamber reopens

The Grand Opening of the Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce New Offices was held on Wednesday. Located at 100 Block West, they are located on the main floor along with other businesses and have a shared space concept, which includes a meeting room.

Giving back

Higher Grounds gave back to the community last week by treating the community’s first responders.

Borrowing bylaw passes

Council gave second and third reading to borrowing up to $22 million for the rec facility project now underway.

School boundaries set

Greater St. Albert Catholic Schools established boundaries for new and existing schools last week.

Concerts help food bank

Smith Music wrapped up their series of student concerts Thursday night after four successful shows. Admission to the shows was a donation to the food bank.

Business open and reopen

Morinville Sports is open in their new expanded location, and Crazy Lady’s Market opened in the old Morinville Sports location last week.

We did stories on both business ventures.

Donald Boutilier sent us this shot of geese at the Morinville Fish and Game Association Pond.

The Soaring Pig recipes came back last week with one of our most popular entries yet.