Government offering grant to combat racism

Reading Time: 1 minute

Above: Minister Miranda announces the new Anti-Racism Community Grant Program.

by Morinville News Staff

Alberta’s Culture and Tourism Minister Ricardo Miranda unveiled details of a new Anti-Racism Community Grant Program on Tuesday. The government says the $2 million in grants will help communities combat racial discrimination, develop acceptance and promote diversity and inclusion.

The program is open to eligible non-profit organizations, First Nations or Métis Settlements and post-secondary institutions.

“One of Alberta’s greatest strengths is its diversity, and our government is committed to making life better for all Albertans by working to combat racism,” Minister Miranda said in a release Tuesday. “Across Alberta, many community organizations are doing great work in taking action against racism and we want to help them do more. With the Anti-Racism Community Grant, non-profit organizations can focus on educating, informing and engaging community members to take action against racism in a way that works for their communities.”

There are two grant streams – one for general community usage, and one that will support anti-racism projects and initiatives affecting Alberta’s First Nations, Métis and Inuit peoples.

Community organizations can apply for up to $25,000 in matching funding, and an additional $5000 in non-matching funding may be available for eligible organizations.

Applications for the Anti-Racism Community Grant can be downloaded at alberta.ca/anti-racism-community-grant-program.aspx. The first application deadline is Aug. 1. Second intakes will happen on Nov. 1 and Jan. 1.