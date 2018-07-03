Government offering grant to combat racism

Jul 3, 2018 admin Arts & Culture, Province 0
Reading Time: 1 minute

Above: Minister Miranda announces the new Anti-Racism Community Grant Program.

by Morinville News Staff

Alberta’s Culture and Tourism Minister Ricardo Miranda unveiled details of a new Anti-Racism Community Grant Program on Tuesday. The government says the $2 million in grants will help communities combat racial discrimination, develop acceptance and promote diversity and inclusion.

The program is open to eligible non-profit organizations, First Nations or Métis Settlements and post-secondary institutions.

“One of Alberta’s greatest strengths is its diversity, and our government is committed to making life better for all Albertans by working to combat racism,” Minister Miranda said in a release Tuesday. “Across Alberta, many community organizations are doing great work in taking action against racism and we want to help them do more. With the Anti-Racism Community Grant, non-profit organizations can focus on educating, informing and engaging community members to take action against racism in a way that works for their communities.”

There are two grant streams – one for general community usage, and one that will support anti-racism projects and initiatives affecting Alberta’s First Nations, Métis and Inuit peoples.

Community organizations can apply for up to $25,000 in matching funding, and an additional $5000 in non-matching funding may be available for eligible organizations.

Applications for the Anti-Racism Community Grant can be downloaded at alberta.ca/anti-racism-community-grant-program.aspx. The first application deadline is Aug. 1. Second intakes will happen on Nov. 1 and Jan. 1.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 7856 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Related Articles

Province

Province inviting Albertans to have their say on new condominium rules

Jul 20, 2017 admin Province 1

Reading Time: 1 minuteAlbertans are invited to attend one of five open-house events to provide feedback on condo governance issues. The closest session is July 27 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Edmonton at the Lister Centre, University of Alberta.
[…]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
No Picture
Province

Province unveils new smart phone app

May 26, 2014 admin Province 0

Reading Time: 2 minutesby Morinville News Staff

Edmonton – The province unveiled their new Alberta Rivers app Monday, a program that will provide advisories and information about Alberta’s lakes and rivers directly from the Alberta River Forecasting Centre…. […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*