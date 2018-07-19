Morinville among 27 competing Communities in Bloom communities

by Morinville News Staff
Reading Time: 1 minute

by Morinville News Staff

Judges will be in town Aug. 7 to evaluate Morinville as part of the annual Communities in Bloom program.

Morinville is among 27 Alberta communities taking part in the program, and this is the first year Morinville has opted to take part in the competitive program.

Judges spend July and August travelling the province evaluating communities on tidiness, environmental action, heritage conservation, urban forestry, landscape, and floral displays.

Participating communities are given a Bloom Rating, which acknowledges the efforts and contributions of the towns, local businesses, and volunteers.

Results will be unveiled at the 2018 Provincial Awards Ceremony Sept. in Strathcona County.

