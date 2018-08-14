Letter: MFRC holding charity golf tournament to support military families

golf ball hole on a field
submitted by Edmonton Garrison Military Family Resource Centre

The Edmonton Garrison Military Family Resource Centre (MFRC) is pleased to announce our Charitable Golf Tournament, presented by the Edmonton Salutes Committee, will be held at the Edmonton Garrison Memorial Golf and Curling Club on Monday, September 10, 2018 with a nine AM shot-gun start, followed by a steak dinner and lots of prizes.

The $150 player fee includes power cart rental, food and beverages from hole sponsors, steak dinner and lots of prizes! To sign up, become a sponsor, or for more information, email: funddev@mfrcedmonton.com (780) 973-4011 extension 6328. Ask about discounts for military members and teams.

Proceeds from this tournament will support the MFRC. Life of the military family has unique challenges, which is what makes the programs and services offered by the MFRC such an integral part of what is required to not only support our troops at home and abroad but also to ensure military families have the resources required to prosper.

When: Monday, September 10, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. (MST)
Where: Edmonton Garrison Memorial Golf and Curling Club

The event is held in support of the Edmonton Garrison Military Family Resource Centre (MFRC). The MFRC is a non-profit, charitable organization who believes military families are the strength behind the uniform. The MFRC seeks to enhance the resilience of military families to meet the unique challenges of military life. The Edmonton MFRC is the only local non-profit charitable organization nationally mandated as the frontline service provider for Canadian Military Families.

