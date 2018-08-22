Still time to view the stars with the library

Aug 22, 2018 admin Local News, Morinville, Schools and youth 0
Reading Time: 1 minute

by Lucie Roy

An inflatable planetarium is located in the Morinville Community Cultural Centre for the next two days, and children wanting to explore the stars just have to register at the library or call them at 780-939-3292.

The event started Tuesday with two viewings at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. and those times will be repeated Wednesday, Aug. 22 and Thursday, August 23.

Youth participating with the Morinville Community Library Summer Reading Program have a challenge of looking to the skies and the stars in the portable inflatable planetarium.

Stacey Buga of the Morinville Community Library takes the young astronomers on an approximately 30-minute journey through the stars, the solar system, constellations and universe.

When Buga has the youth enter the planetarium it is a dark tube and then they reach the dome with the star-filled sky.

Once seated she then guides them on a journey with the use of a digital projector and pointing to various points of interest in the galaxy.

Fifteen youth and adults were the first to try the show on Tuesday at 1 p.m.


