Giant garage sale raises more than $7K for The Father’s House church project

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Curling Club played host to a garage sale Aug. 25 to help The Father’s House raise funds to continue building their church, located west of Morinville.

Pastor Peter Vischer told Morinville News prior to the event that David Mills and Susan Swanson generously donated a lot of items from Mercantile when they closed their Morinville location at the end of July to focus on online sales. That stock of inventory was added to by church members who brought some of their own treasures along.

“It’s been a great few days,” Vischer said after the event Saturday night. “We had 63 volunteers serve by loading and unloading the semi-trailer, sorting the donations, and then selling them. We served hundreds of people in our community today, and we brought in a total of $7284.80. A few donations are still coming in. We’re very pleased!”

Vischer went on to say that any of the unsold items will be taken to the Reuse it or “Loose” it event in late September.