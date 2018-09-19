Town closes Ray McDonald Sports Centre for ice plant repairs

by Morinville News Staff

A week after the Ray McDonald received a structural clean bill of health and the assurance it would last until proposed demolition in a year’s time, the Town has closed the entire facility.

“In accordance with Town of Morinville standard operating policies and procedures, the Ray McDonald Sports Center (entire facility) has been closed indefinitely due to complications with the ice plant,” the Town wrote in a media release posted on their Facebook page Tuesday afternoon.

The Town says it is working with a contractor to “assist with resolving the issue as quickly as possible.”

Morinville News will provide updates as they are available.

