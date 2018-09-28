Chamber to talk about Cannabis-ness

Reading Time: 1 minute

by Morinville News Staff

The Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce Networking Lunch on Oct. 3 will include special guest speaker Dale Schaub, Business Facilitator for BusinessLink.

Schaub will talk on the topic of Cannabis-ness: Opportunities and Regulations, a discussion that will look at the opportunities to get involved in the cannabis industry from seed to sale.

The Chamber is inviting those interested to come and learn about the potential economic impact, regulations and “to get a picture of what the legal cannabis new world will look like.”

The event takes place Oct 3rd at 11:30 am at the Morinville Cultural Centre.

Cost for the luncheon is $25 per person. Those interested should reserve ASAP by calling 780-939-9462.