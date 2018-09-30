Rotarians raise $2000 with Marshmallow Run

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Above: Marshmallow shooting contest with Jamie Hughson and Rotary Pres. Milissa Kilian. – Lucie Roy Photos

by Lucie Roy

Superheroes, Santa and Mrs. Claus, a princess, a hunter, loungewear and more were among those dressed up for the Costume Competition at the Marshmallow Man Fun Run held Saturday.

The walk/run was 500 meters, had a few stops along the way which included free t-shirts and donuts at the start, a photo booth station, marshmallow shooting contest, bowling and other treats to finish the distance.

There was also a Costume Competition with prizes for the winners, with four team prizes and two individual prizes presented.

More than $2000 was raised in donations and registration on Saturday.

The fun family event was for the Rotary Club of Morinville to raise funds for the LAV III Monument Park, to be situated at the new Community Recreation Center.

Lil and Gib Boddez as Mr. and Mrs Claus

Monty Johnson, Linda Kilian and Carol Wasmuth

Team Chevy Loungers with Jose and Simonne Chevalier

Teena and Jamie and Emmett Hughson.

Kym and Chris Moore with dogs dressed as superheroes.

Team Tighe with Patrick Tighe Joanne, Harrison and Dani.

Doing the 500 metres