No Cannabis shops in Morinville on legalization day, several in the area

Reading Time: 2 minutes

by Morinville News Staff

AGLC announced Thursday that 17 shops in Alberta will be ready to open on legalization day Oct. 17. None of those are located in Morinville; however, at the Oct. 3 Chamber luncheon, it was announced by Morinville’s planning and development department that they had two local parties file development permits.

Of the 17 businesses in the province that will be selling recreational cannabis in a couple of weeks, six are in Edmonton, two are in Fort Saskatchewan, and one is in St. Albert.

Five of the shops are operated by Nova Cannabis, and three are operated by Fire & Flower Cannabis Inc. The province allows no one franchise to own more than 15% of the licences.

The 17 Alberta retailers have received interim cannabis licences, which allow them to order and have product shipped to retail locations in preparation for legalization.

Those interim licensees that fulfill all conditions will receive sales licences on Oct. 17, allowing them to legally open their doors to the public.

AGLC is anticipating roughly 250 stores in business by the end of the first year.

“We are immensely proud of the hard work that has been put in by AGLC employees to get us to this point. On this significant day, we will have 17 retail locations open for business and we will continue to license retailers at a steady pace in the days and months following,” said Dave Berry, Vice President, Regulatory Services, AGLC. “In addition, Albertans of legal age will also have access to our online store at albertacannabis.org.”

Those 18 and over in communities that do not have a retail location can place orders on albertacannabis.org after Oct. 17.

Below is a list of the shops issued interim licences.