St. Albert RCMP investigating indecent act

Oct 4, 2018
submitted by St. Albert RCMP

On Saturday, September 29, 2018, at approximately 10:30 p.m., a female adult resident of St. Albert was walking alone in a southeasterly direction on Cunningham Road approaching Leo Nickerson School. She noticed a man come from the direction of the playground and then he exposed his genitals to her. The lady quickly left the area and reported the incident to the police a few days later.

The suspect is described as wearing dark clothing, and being about 5 feet 5 inches tall.

If you have information about this crime and would like to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), online at p3tips.com, or with the P3 Tips app. Crime Stoppers does not collect information about your identity. A tip leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

