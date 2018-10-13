Jets clipped by Hawks

Reading Time: 1 minute

by Morinville News Staff

Friday night saw the Jets on the road to Fort Saskatchewan and returning with a 6-2 defeat bringing the Junior B club to a 1-41 record and sixth place in the CJHL West Division five games into the early season.

The Jets outshot the Hawks 19 to 14 in the opening frame but ended the period trailing 2-1.

The second period was a repeat of the first in the chances department with Morinville outpacing Fort Saskatchewan 16 to 12 but equal in goals at one apiece. Josh McRae earned both of Morinville’s pair.

With a 3-2 deficit and a strong chance of closing the narrow gap, the Jets hoped to reverse their fortunes; however, those hopes diminished as the Hawks built their lead to 4-2 on a powerplay opportunity with 12:21 left in the period, and to 5-2 21 seconds later. The Hawks sixth and final goal was 5:30 before game’s end.

The Jets do not play at home Sunday. They are on the road to face the Royals.

On the 19th they hit the road to play Leduc and face Wetaskiwin on Oct. 21 at home at 7:30 p.m.