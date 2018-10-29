Jets fall to Mustangs in tight game

Reading Time: 1 minute

by Morinville News Staff

A well-rested and ready Morinville Jets were looking for two points Sunday night but found themselves on the downside of a 6-4 decision to the visiting Edmonton Mustangs Sunday night.

Trailing Edmonton by two after one, the Jets came back in a penalty-free middle frame to earn three goals.

Unfortunately, for the Jets, the Mustangs accumulated the same tally, giving them a 5-3 lead.

A minute and change into the final period saw Zach Mcrae, assisted by Brett Dubuc, narrow the gap to 5-4, but try as they might, the Jets could not pocket another of their 14 chances that period to drive the contest to overtime.

Edmonton’s final goal was shot into an empty net as the Jets continued to look for an OT win until the final seconds.

Sunday’s loss brings the Jets to 2-7-1.

Their next game is on the road Wednesday night when they face the 10-0-0 North Edmonton Red Wings.

The Jets return home Friday, Nov. 2 for an 8:30 p.m. game against the Beverly Warriors. They then take tot he road Sunday afternoon to face the Bruins.