The MCHS JV boys and girls went undefeated at zones this past weekend in Westlock. The JV Girls defeated Edson in the final and the Boys defeated RF Staples to bring home the banners. – Cindy Brost photo.

Cary Wiwchar sent us the above photo of the weekend’s win.

Tracy Reaume sent us these pair of great shots of the weekend’s victory.